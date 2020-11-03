Odisha registers 1,201 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload



mounted to 2,94,415 on Tuesday as 1,201 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,352, a health official said.

As many as 697 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 504 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 132, followed by Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur (73 each), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda district, two in Dhenkanal and one each in Nuapada, Sundergarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kalahandi districts, he said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 234, followed by Ganjam (230) and Cuttack (113), the official said.

Fifty-three patients have died in the state due to other ailments so far, he said.

now has 13,919 active coronavirus cases, while 2,79,091 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 46.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,080 on Monday, he added.

