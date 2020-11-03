Andaman and Nicobar islands report 12 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 4,352

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,352 on Tuesday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while nine fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 160 active cases, while 4,132 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested around 90,000 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)