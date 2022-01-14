Odisha registers 10,273 coronavirus infections, active cases at 53,171

on Friday recorded 10,273 Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload in the state to 53,171.

According to the state information and public relations department, of the 10,273 fresh cases, 1,065 cases are from 0 to 18 age group. The state had, on Thursday, recorded 10,059 cases.

Similarly, 5,962 were detected in quarantine while 4,311 are local contact cases, said the department.

Highest of 3,496 cases were reported from Khordha district followed by Sundergarh (1049), Cuttack (844) and Sambalpur (529).

Meanwhile, the state has reported four death cases from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Sundergarh. Now, the death toll in the state stood at 8476.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of went up to 13.5 per cent from 1 2.40 per cent recorded yesterday. The state had recorded a TPR of 11.76 per cent on January 12 and 10.25 per cent on January 11.

