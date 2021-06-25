Odisha registers 2,912 new coronavirus cases, 40 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,93,508 on Friday as 2,912 more people tested positive for the infection, while 40 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 3,801, a health official said.

As many as 3,486 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,56,498.

The count of daily positive cases dipped below the 3,000-mark for the second time in four days. The previous low of 2,957 cases was registered on June 22.

Odisha now has 33,156 active cases, while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) has dipped below five per cent, he said.

As many as 1,675 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,237 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 401, followed by Cuttack (382) and Jajpur (292).

Khurda also registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at nine, followed by five each in Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh, and three in Angul, the official said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,255 on Thursday. Odisha's cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.65 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)