For first time since March 30, Rajasthan records no Covid-19 death

For the first time since March 30, Rajasthan on Thursday recorded no Covid-19 death, giving a sigh of relief to one and all.
It was after around 85 days when the state breathed easy after being hit by the second Covid wave.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "It is quite satisfactory that no death has been reported in the state on Thursday after months."
Gehlot also paid his tributes to those who had lost their loved ones in the Covid battle.
Till Thursday, the cumulative death count in Rajasthan stood at 8,905. Earlier, the state had recorded zero death on March 30 and since then 6,092 people had died of the virus.
The active cases in Rajasthan have come down to 2,019 and recovery rate went up to 99 per cent, even as 147 new Covid cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 9,51,695.
The recovered cases rose to 9,40,771, with the recovery rate climbing to 98.8 per cent in the state.
