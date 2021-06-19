Odisha registers 3,427 new Covid-19 infections, 42 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,73,925 on Saturday as 3,427 more people tested positive for the infection, while 42 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 3,550, a health official said.

As many as 1,954 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,473 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 553, followed by Cuttack (396) and Jajpur (285).

Khurda also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by four each in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Puri and three each in Balasore, Kendrapara and Koraput districts.

Odisha now has 40,471 active cases, while 8,29,851 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,252 on Friday.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 1.30 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,112 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding Odisha's positivity rate stands at 6.71 per cent.

