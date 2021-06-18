Odisha registers 3,806 new coronavirus infections, 37 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Odisha reported 3,806 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 8,70,498, a Health Department official said.
Thirty-seven more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,508, he said.
There are 43,338 active cases in the state at present, and 8,23,599 people have recovered.
Of the new infections, 2,172 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 1,634 were local contact cases.
Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 617 new cases, followed by Cuttack (393) and Jajpur (346).
As per the data released by the Health Department, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Balasore districts were in the 'Red Zone' with over 2,500 active cases and a positivity rate of more than 7.5 per cent.
The state positivity rate on Friday was 5.86 per cent, the official said.
Khurda district reported the highest five deaths, followed by Cuttack, Jharsugauda and Kalahandi (four each).
The state tested 64,850 samples in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU