PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over lakh 'Covid warriors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh "Covid warriors" across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Modi urged the people to remain cautious, stressing that the virus is "still amongst us" and the possibility of it mutating is also there.
He also said the central government is committed to provide Covid vaccination free to everyone, starting June 21.
"In the second wave of coronavirus, we saw what kind of challenges the ever-changing form of this virus can bring before us," Modi said.
"We have to further enhance the preparedness of the country to meet the challenges ahead," Modi asserted.
With this goal in mind, a massive campaign to prepare about 1 lakh frontline "Corona warriors" is being started in the country, he said.
Modi also said work is underway on war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.
The 'Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers' aims to skill and upskill over one lakh "Covid warriors" across the country, according to the PMO.
The training will be imparted to them in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.
The course has been designed as a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.
The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector, it said.
