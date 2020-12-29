Odisha reports 263 fresh coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities

-
Odisha has recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, informed the State Health Department.
The new cases were reported from 26 of the 30 districts, with 151 persons in quarantine.
As per the Health Department Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the active cases now stand at 2,688, and the death toll has reached 1,868.
So far, the total number of confirmed cases is 3,29,001, out of which 3,24,392 patients have already recovered.
