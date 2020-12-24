Odisha reports 263 new coronavirus cases, four fresh fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload
rose to 3,27,542 after 263 more people tested positive for infection, while four fresh fatalities took the coronavirus death toll to 1,850, a health department official said on Thursday.
The 263 new cases were detected in 22 of the 30 districts of the state, with 151 reported from different quarantine centres, while 112 are local contact cases.
Angul district recorded the highest of 45 new cases followed by Sundargarh (41) and Cuttack (29).
Eight districts - Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Subarnapur and Nayagarh, did not register any new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, he said.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Of the four fresh fatalities, two patients succumbed to the infection in Khurda district while one person each died in Sundergarh and Kalahandi districts.
This apart, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have so far died due to comorbidities, he said.
Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 317 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (163), Cuttack (138) and Puri (114).
Currently, Odisha has 2,991 active COVID-19 cases, while as many as 3,22,648 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.
The state has so far tested 67.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 36,798 on Wednesday. Odisha's positivity rate is 4.86 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.
