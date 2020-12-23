Odisha reports 364 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload
on Wednesday mounted to 3,27,279 after 364 more people tested positive for infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,846, a health department official said.
The new cases were detected in 25 of the state's 30 districts, with 210 cases reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 154 are local contact cases.
Sundergarh district recorded the highest 64 cases followed by Khurda (42) and Mayurbhanj (26).
Five districts - Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Deogarh - did not register any new case in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding that 10 districts reported cases in single digit.
The three fresh fatalities were reported from Balasore, Khurda and Sundergarh district, he said.
With three fresh fatalities, Odisha's coronavirus death toll mounted to 1,846, he said, adding that 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died due to comorbidities so far.
Of the 1,846 fatalities, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, alone accounted for 315 deaths followed by Ganja (246), Sundergarh (162), Cuttack (138) and Puri (114).
Twenty-five other districts reported less than 100 fatalities, he said.
The state now has 3,036 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,22,344 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.
The state has tested over 67 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 34,823 on Tuesday. Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 4.88 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.
