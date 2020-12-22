Odisha reports 319 new coronavirus cases, four fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 3,26,915 on Tuesday as 319 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,843, a health official said.

As many as 184 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 72, followed by Angul (35) and Khurda (23).

The four fatalities were reported in Khurda, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Puri districts.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 3,063 active cases, while 3,21,956 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 66.65 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 29,721 on Monday, the official added.

