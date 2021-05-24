Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 700,000 mark with 11,059 new cases

-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 7-lakh mark on Monday with 11,059 more people testing positive for the infection, a health official said.
The state also registered its highest single-day fatalities at 32, taking its death toll to 2,516, he said.
As many as 6,193 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining 4,866 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
The fresh infections have pushed the state's coronavirus caseload to 7,03,441, the official said.
Cuttack district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,133, followed by Khurda (1,010) and Angul (859).
Of the 32 fresh fatalities, Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest at six, followed by four each in Ganjam and Jharsuguda and three each in Angul, Kalahandi and Sundergarh.
Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities to date, he said.
The state now has 1,11,262 active cases, while 5,89,610 people have recovered from the disease, including 11,059 on Sunday.
Odisha has thus far tested over 1.13 crore samples for COVID-19 including 66,512 on Sunday.
The state's positivity rate now stands at 6.18 per cent, as per data released by the Health Department.
