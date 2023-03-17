JUST IN
Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal
Business Standard

Odisha spent Rs 261.76 cr to build Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium: Sports Min

The Odisha government has spent Rs 261.76 crore for the construction of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Sports Minister T K Behera informed the assembly on Thursday

Topics
Odisha govt | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Birsa Munda Hockey stadium
Photo: Wikipedia

The Odisha government has spent Rs 261.76 crore for the construction of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Sports Minister T K Behera informed the assembly on Thursday.

He was replying to a written question from BJP legislator Subash Panigrahi.

Behera said that while Rs 124.94 crore was spent from the state budget, the remaining Rs 136.82 crore was from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

There was no funding from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, he said, adding the stadium was built by state PSU Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation in 15 months.

It has a seating capacity for 20,011 people, he said, adding that apart from the Men's Hockey World Cup in January, Hockey Pro League was also held in the stadium from March 10-15.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 06:48 IST

