Business Standard

Efforts on to ensure easy and affordable judicial system: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said efforts were being made by the govt to ensure an easy, accessible and affordable judicial system for people

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Rajya Sabha | Indian Judiciary

ANI 

Kiren Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said efforts were being made by the government to ensure an easy, accessible and affordable judicial system for people belonging to socially and economically backward classes.

He said the responsibility for the development of infrastructure facilities, including facilitating accessibility for persons with benchmark disabilities, rests primarily with state governments.

"The Central government only supplements the resources of the states in this regard through the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Judicial Infrastructure in district and subordinate courts," the statement quoted the minister as saying.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the development of infrastructure facilities for the Judiciary, funds are provided for the construction of court buildings, residential units, lawyers' halls, toilet complexes and digital computer rooms for the convenience of lawyers and litigants, the statement informed further.

"However, funds are released to states/UTs only when their project proposals mandatorily comply with disable-friendly norms/accessibility standards as laid down by CPWD/Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment," he said.

Rijiju further said a certificate to this effect has also been sought for from states as part of the CSS guidelines. Under the Scheme, the states have enough liberty to provide for additional facilities including those that facilitate easy accessibility for persons with benchmark disabilities to the court premises, read the statement further.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 06:41 IST

