Old vehicles plying on roads will be impounded and scrapped: Delhi govt

Delhi government on Saturday cautioned people against driving old vehicles in the national capital, an act which violates the SC orders, saying that such vehicles will be immediately impounded

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Old vehicles plying on roads will be impounded and scrapped: Delhi govt

Delhi government on Saturday cautioned people against driving old vehicles in the national capital, an act which violates the Supreme Court orders, saying that such vehicles will be immediately impounded.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively is banned in Delhi, adding that the vehicles violating the order will be impounded.

"Now, it has come to notice that inspite of these orders, such vehicles are still found plying and parked on the roads of Delhi. The Enforcement wing of the transport department has been undertaking robust enforcement drive for impounding of such vehicles if found plying or parked on Delhi roads," a statement issued by the transport department read.

"The 15 years old vehicles after being impounded will be immediately handed over to the authorised scrapper for scrapping," it said.

It further advised people to neither drive nor keep or park such vehicles in any public place.

"In case one has any such vehicle they are directed to get it scrapped immediately from the authorised scrapper of the transport department," the statement added.

The department also asked Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and market associations to inform them about any such vehicle found on their WhatsApp number.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 22:25 IST

