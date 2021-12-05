Omicron: Mumbai prepares plan for people returning from 'at risk' countries

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Measures put in place for Delta work for Omicron variant too: WHO
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
-
Hours after India's fourth Omicron case was detected in Mumbai's Dombivli, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the authorities are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it.
"We are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it. The airport authorities have been directed to inform our disaster control room on arrivals from these countries. 10 ambulances will be kept on stand by in each ward," Mumbai mayor said while addressing the media persons.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament on Thursday that 11 countries - the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel - have been placed in the 'at-risk' category amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Mumbai Mayor further said that samples of 288 foreign returnees have been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited.
"We are expecting the results of the samples sent for genome sequencing. The samples of 288 foreign returnees were sent for genome sequencing," Pednekar said.
A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa has been found positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, informed the State Health Department on Saturday.
This is the first case of the variant in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.
The concerned person's sample was taken in Delhi which was genome sequenced at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.
A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.
Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU