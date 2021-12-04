Kerala registers 4,557 new Covid-19 infections, 52 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
-
Kerala clocked 4,557 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,49,642 and the death toll to 41,439.
The health department said 5,108 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 50,75,605.
The department tested 58,817 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies, with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 814 new cases, the highest in the state on Saturday, followed by Ernakulam with 606 and Kozhikode 566.
There are 1,64,747 persons under observation of which 4,414 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
"Currently, there are 43,771 active cases of which only 7.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Meanwhile, along with the 52 deaths reported today, 263 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
Among those found infected today, nine persons reached the state from outside, while 4,305 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 205 is yet to be traced and 38 health workers are also among the infected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU