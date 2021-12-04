Kerala registers 4,557 new Covid-19 infections, 52 fatalities

Kerala clocked 4,557 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,49,642 and the death toll to 41,439.

The health department said 5,108 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 50,75,605.

The department tested 58,817 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies, with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 814 new cases, the highest in the state on Saturday, followed by Ernakulam with 606 and Kozhikode 566.

There are 1,64,747 persons under observation of which 4,414 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

"Currently, there are 43,771 active cases of which only 7.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, along with the 52 deaths reported today, 263 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

Among those found infected today, nine persons reached the state from outside, while 4,305 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 205 is yet to be traced and 38 health workers are also among the infected.

