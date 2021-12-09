Omicron variant: India removes Singapore from list of 'at-risk' nations

-
India has removed Singapore from its list of "at-risk" nations and travellers arriving from there need to take additional measures on arrival including post-arrival testing for Covid-19 especially the new Omicron variant.
The current list of "at-risk" countries for Covid-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Israel.
This development comes as Omicron has been reported in 57 countries, and World Health Organization (WHO) expects the number to continue growing.
Taking cognizance of the emergence of highly mutant Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 or Omicron cases, India added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.
A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.
On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.
Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.
The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.
