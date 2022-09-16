JUST IN
Delhi High Court lists for hearing pleas on PM CARES Fund on January 31
Nine labourers dead as wall collapses following heavy rains in Lucknow
CM Ashok Gehlot to release Rajasthan handicrafts, MSME policy on Saturday
Mizoram, Assam CMs to discuss border disputes on Sept 19 in New Delhi
CUET-UG results out; NTA says universities will prepare own merit lists
Haryana reports 37,000 cybercrime cases till August; 15,000 disposed of
Nitin Gadkari lays foundation of 7 NH projects worth Rs 1,128 cr in Gwalior
All schools in Lucknow to remain closed due to heavy rain, waterlogging
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Leh's Alchi village 10 km below ground
40-ft veena to be installed at Lata Mangeshkar Smriti Chowk in Ayodhya
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
President Murmu expresses grief over Lucknow wall collapse incident
Up and running: Marathon business picks up steam after Covid hurdle
Business Standard

One killed, at least ten injured in Tamil Nadu bus-lorry collision

The lorry driver, S. Madasamy died on the spot. Dindigul police said that the bus was travelling towards Cumbum from Chennai and the front portion of the bus and the lorry were ripped apart.

Topics
Tamil Nadu | road accident | Police

IANS  |  Chennai 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

One person was killed and ten were grievously injured in an accident involving a bus and a lorry on Friday early morning in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred at Veerasikampatti near Dindigul.

The lorry driver, S. Madasamy died on the spot. Dindigul police said that the bus was travelling towards Cumbum from Chennai and the front portion of the bus and the lorry were ripped apart.

The body of Madasamy was retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Personnel who rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

Bus driver, Mani was also grievously injured in the accident and he was also shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

The road accident led to heavy traffic snarls in the area and vehicular movement was affected.

--IANS

aal/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 15:54 IST

`
.