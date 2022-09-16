One killed, at least ten injured in Tamil Nadu bus-lorry collision

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
At least 9 killed, 13 injured as tempo-lorry collides in Karnataka
India worst in world in terms road accident deaths: Govt tells Parliament
Term cover is not enough, buy personal accident cover too: Experts
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
-
One person was killed and ten were grievously injured in an accident involving a bus and a lorry on Friday early morning in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred at Veerasikampatti near Dindigul.
The lorry driver, S. Madasamy died on the spot. Dindigul police said that the bus was travelling towards Cumbum from Chennai and the front portion of the bus and the lorry were ripped apart.
The body of Madasamy was retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Personnel who rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.
Bus driver, Mani was also grievously injured in the accident and he was also shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.
The road accident led to heavy traffic snarls in the area and vehicular movement was affected.
--IANS
aal/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 15:54 IST