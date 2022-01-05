One more person arrested in 'Bulli Bai' app case by Mumbai Police

-
ALSO READ
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Mumbai mega makeover has big opportunities for both realtors and residents
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Pornography case: Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody
'Bulli Bai' app case: NCW asks Delhi Police to register FIR in the matter
-
Mumbai Police has arrested one more person on Wednesday in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case. The identity of the second arrest has not been disclosed yet.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the app.
Meanwhile, 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar, has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court.
Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.
On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.
The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU