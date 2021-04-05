One-third of vaccine sites in Delhi govt hospitals to run round-the-clock

Seeking to accelerate the pace of vaccination against COVID-19, authorities on Monday ordered that one-third of inoculation sites at all government hospitals will run round-the-clock.

The vaccination sites at present operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

"In order to accelerate the pace of COVID vaccination, it has been decided that the timings of functioning of the COVID vaccination centres should be increased," an order stated.

"It is hereby ordered that with effect from 06.04.2021, one-third of the vaccination sites in all Government hospitals will also function from 9.00 pm to 9.00 am," it said.

All the facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure their smooth functioning, authorities said.

The national capital recorded 4,033 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 6.76 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,0811 with 21 new fatalities being reported, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

