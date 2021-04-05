Uttar Pradesh registers 3,999 fresh coronavirus cases, 13 fatalities

-
-
Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 3,999 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 6,34,033, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,894.
The number of active cases has gone up to 22,820 of which 12,338 are in home isolation and 512 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, and the remaining are using various government facilities, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.
The death toll has reached 8,894 since March last year, he said.
So far, 6,02,319 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.
On Sunday, a total of over 1.61 tests were carried out, taking the total tests done in the state to over 3.55 crore.
Prasad said that COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in all the districts of the state and so far a total of 67,61,377 doses have been administered, including 56,83,326 first dose and 10,78,051 second dose.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Monday administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Prasad said, adding that he has appealed to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated for their safety.
Appealing to people to strictly take all necessary precautions, especially in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Prasad said it was very important to remain alert at this point and take measures for boosting immune system.
