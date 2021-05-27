One-year extension for RAW chief Goel, Intelligence Bureau head Kumar

Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Kumar Goel and Bureau head Arvind Kumar were given a one-year extension in their services, an official order said on Thursday.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, would continue to be the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period one-year beyond the presence tenure which ends on June 30, the order said.

Similarly, Kumar, an IPS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre, will continue to head the Bureau for a period of one year after June 30.

The extensions were cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, the order said.

