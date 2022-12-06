JUST IN
BSF recovers drone, 2.5 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Punjab
Winter session: 16 bills on govt's agenda; Cong to seek discussion on China
UP govt likely to table supplementary budget in today's assembly session
Congress MPs pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary
Prez Murmu pays floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary
Priority should be given to countering terror financing: NSA Ajit Doval
Adani among 3 Indian billionaires in Forbes list of philanthropy heroes
Ambedkar's struggles gave hope to millions: PM on his death anniversary
ED attaches Kerala cooperative bank agent's assets worth Rs 30.70 crore
Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Karnataka govt committed to protect interest of Kannadigas: CM Bommai
Business Standard

Oppn demands discussions on inflation, EWS during all-party meeting: Report

In the all-party meeting, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said

Topics
EWS quota | Opposition parties | All-party meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an all-party meet on Monday as India assumes G20 presidency. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an all-party meet on Monday as India assumes G20 presidency. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.

Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The government was represented by Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.

During the meeting, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion on the appointment of election commissioner in just one day, EWS quota and unemployment.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states, sources said.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on EWS quota

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.