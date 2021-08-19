Our focus on ensuring security, return of Indians from Afghanistan: EAM

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is following the events in Afghanistan "very carefully" and the focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of its nationals who are still in the war-torn country.
"At this point of time, we are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul... as Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from there," he said at a press conference after attending the UNSC meeting in New York on Wednesday (local time).
Being asked whether India will continue its investments and engagement in Afghanistan, the minister said the "historical relationship with the Afghan people continues."
"That will guide our approach in the coming days. I think at this time, these are early days and our focus on safety and security of the Indian nationals who are there," he said.
He also said that the situation in Afghanistan is "really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary General, the US Secretary of State and other colleagues who are here."
"At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there," he added.
India is the president of the Security Council for the month of August.
