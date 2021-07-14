Our vision is to build quality infrastructure in Varanasi: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Prez offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'
PM Modi to interact with Varanasi doctors, paramedical staff on Friday
PM Modi to gift 65 new projects worth over Rs 421 crore to Varanasi
Expansion of medical infra in Varanasi helped in fighting Covid: PM Modi
PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in Varanasi, stresses on vaccination
-
Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and asserted that his government's vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for the coming generations.
During the visit to his parliamentary constituency, Modi will inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs 1,500 crore.
He said these projects will further boost "ease of living" for the people of Kashi, the ancient name of Varanasi, and Poorvanchal.
In the past few years, the Centre and the UP Government have done extensive work in the health sector, he said, noting that as a part of these efforts, a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU hospital will be inaugurated.
The project will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Kashi and surrounding areas, he tweeted.
I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. pic.twitter.com/ExoBLO6sp3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021
"Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations. In that spirit, will be laying the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon," he said.
He added, "I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city."
Key projects that would be inaugurated in Varanasi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, the prime minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU