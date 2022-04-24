Over 1.92 bn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

-
-
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday that over 192. 51 crores of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far.
"More than 192.51 crores (1,92,51,46,165) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," read the official statement from the ministry.
Further, more than 19.75 Cr (19,75,29,350) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
