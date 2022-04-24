Malaysia reports 5,624 new Covid-19 infections, records 9 new deaths

reported 5,624 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total tally to 4,427,067.

Among the new infections were 17 imported cases and 5,607 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 35,491.

The ministry also reported 10,041 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,310,599.

Currently, there are 80,977 active cases recorded in the country, with 89 of them held in intensive care and 57 of them in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported that 73,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday, and that 84.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49 percent have received booster jabs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)