Jharkhand reports 603 new coronavirus infections, 13 more deaths

Jharkhand reported 603 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 13 more deaths, as per a health bulletin said.
There are 5,099 active cases in the state at present.
Jharkhand has so far recorded 5,073 deaths and 3,42,179 COVID cases.
Nineteen of the total 24 districts in the state did not record any death during the last 24 hours, showing signs of recovery.
State capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum, which were witnessing high casualties, recorded five deaths each.
The highest 348 new cases were reported from East Singhbhum, followed by 30 from Dhanbad and 29 from Ranchi.
However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.
The recovery rate improved to 97.02 per cent, better than the national average of 94.30 per cent.
So far, 3,32,007 patients have recovered from the infection, including 803 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
In all, 45,715 samples were tested since Tuesday, it added.
