Over 189,000 trees cut for Bundelkhand expressway, reveals RTI

-
ALSO READ
Hathras incident: They're not letting us meet media, claims family member
Over 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods
Every Bundelkhand home will be supplied drinking water in next 2 year: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh govt permits resumption of inter-state bus services
Uttar Pradesh MoS Health Atul Garg tests positive for coronavirus
-
More than 1.89 lakh trees have been felled for the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, according to an RTI response. The trees were cut in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Aurraiya and Etawah, it said.
The 296-km long four-lane road will connect Etawah to Chitrakoot and Uttar Pradesh districts to the National Capital Region via the Yamuna expressway.
In a reply to a query by Banda-based activist Kuldeep Shukla, senior manager of the state Forest Department, Atul Asthana, said that the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has cut 1,89,036 trees for the project.
The UPEIDA has planned to plant over 2.70 lakh saplings along the expressway, the RTI added.
Banda Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Agarwal said the trees were cut after permission from the Centre.
The expressway will ensure better connectivity of the Bundelkhand area with the national capital region (NCR).
--IANS
amita/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU