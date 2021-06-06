Over 3.1 mn vaccine doses administered on Saturday; total crosses 20.3 mn

-
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 23 crore, with 31,20,451 doses being given Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Of the total doses administered on Saturday, the ministry said 16,19,504
beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 41,058 their second.
Cumulatively, 2,76,35,937 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total 1,60,406 have received their second since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.
Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The total of 23,10,89,241 doses include 99,62,728 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,53,413 HCWs who have taken the second dose.
About 1,61,57,437 Frontline Workers (FLWs) received first dose and 86,58,805 FLWs their second.
In 18-44 years age group, 2,76,35,937 and 1,60,406 have received first and second dose respectively till now.
Besides, 7,06,41,613 and 1,12,93,868 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively.
s many as 6,05,25,195 and 1,91,99,839 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.
O Day-141 of the vaccination drive (5th June, 2021), a total 31,20,451 vaccine doses were given.
As many as 28,70,693 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the 1st dose and 2,49,758 for the 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.
