JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till June 14 with curbs : CM Pramod Sawant

Covid-19 situation stabilising in Bihar; active caseload falls below 10,000
Business Standard

Pvt hospitals received 10.2 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines in May: Centre

The Health Ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals have received over 10.2 mn doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in May

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, vaccination, covid-19, vaccine

The Health Ministry on Saturday said that private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines in May.

A large number of private hospitals that had a contract with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been supplied with Covishield and Covaxin doses respectively, it said in a statement.

"As on June 1, 2021, private hospitals have received over 1.20 crore doses of Covid vaccines in the month of May. These private hospitals are not limited to the bigger metro cities but also from Tier two and three cities across states," the ministry said.

It said states with fewer number of private hospitals have been requested to review the status and list the better performing hospitals under AB-PMJAY and state-specific insurance schemes, keeping a geographical spread in mind, and encourage them to get into agreement with the vaccine manufacturers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, June 06 2021. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU