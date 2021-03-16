Over 34.8 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union said.

A total of 3,48,59,345vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday7 pm.

The beneficiaries include 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were given the first dose, 45,40,776HCWs who received the second dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose and 16,28,096FLWs who got the second dose.

Besides, 1,14,54,104 people above 60 years of age and 21,43,109 aged between 45 and 60 years with specific comorbidities were administered the first dose, the ministry said.

A total of 19,11,913 COVID-19vaccine doses were given to the beneficiaries on Tuesday (till 7 pm), the 60th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, including 16,10,989who received the first dose and 3,00,924who got the second dose, the ministry said, adding that the final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The 16,10,989 beneficiaries who received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday include 11,84,736 aged above 60 and 2,54,382 aged between 45 and 60 years.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the HCWs getting inoculated, while the vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)