PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on Saturday
Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland

She also launched smart classrooms in 190 government schools across the state

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that women empowerment will lead to uplift of the society.

She virtually launched 75 projects at a public reception programme organised by the Nagaland government to mark her maiden two-day visit.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, she said, "I am told that the literacy rate among women in Nagaland is the highest in the country and the state is the safest place in the country for women. This demonstrates the high respect accorded to women in the Naga society."

Congratulating Phangnon Konyak on becoming the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, she urged women of the state to come forward and get more involved in public life.

"If women are empowered, there is more development in the society. Women lead with empathy and care, and they would give a new dimension to the development journey of Nagaland," Murmu said.

Most of the 75 projects launched virtually are schools, while some are hostels, roads and bridges, and also a new treasury building.

She also launched smart classrooms in 190 government schools across the state.

"I am confident that these projects will improve literacy, ease of living, boost tourism and economy of the state," she said.

She congratulated Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphui Rio and his government for the successful completion of these projects.

Observing that Nagaland will be celebrating 60 years of statehood in a few weeks' time, she said, "I am happy to note that Nagaland has made significant progress on various development parameters."

Murmu urged the people of the state to rededicate themselves towards making a more prosperous and developed Nagaland.

"There is a tremendous potential of tourism in Nagaland," she said, adding Naga tribes are known for their vibrant culture and rich heritage that exemplifies the country's motto 'Unity in Diversity'.

She said Hornbill Festival has become a popular platform for showcasing the colourful and beautiful culture of the state.

Noting that infrastructural development is a key parameter for the state's growth, she said the 'Act East Policy' of the Centre focuses on the overall development of Northeast.

"The dynamic youth of Nagaland are immensely talented and creative. Providing the youth with holistic education remains the key to help them achieve their true potential," she said.

Observing that it was great privilege to visit the beautiful state, the President said, "I am deeply touched by the warm reception accorded to me by the government and people of Nagaland."

Earlier, upon landing at Dimapur airport, she was received by Governor Jagdish Mukhi, while Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton and other senior ministers and bureaucrats welcomed her at an Assam Rifles helipad in Kohima.

"An honour to welcome Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Honourable President of India. We are delighted to welcome you to Nagaland, the #LandOfFestivals. I wish you a pleasant stay and a memorable experience," Rio tweeted after receiving the President.

She met state ministers at Raj Bhavan and attended a cultural programme and state banquet at the chief minister's official residence.

On Thursday, she will pay homage at the historic World War II cemetery in Kohima and visit Kigwema, one of the oldest villages of the Angami tribe, and interact with the village council leaders and members of self-help groups.

Murmu will leave for Mizoram on Thursday afternoon.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 21:01 IST

