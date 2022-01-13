Over 5,500 challans issued for violation of Covid norms in Delhi on Tuesday

-
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, authorities in Delhi have intensified the enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines, issuing over 5,500 challans in a day worth over Rs one crore.
In a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, strict compliance of existing guidelines to curb the rising numbers of infection was emphasised.
Data shared by the Delhi government's Revenue Department showed that 5,440 people were challaned on Tuesday for not wearing a mask, 108 for not maintaining social distancing, 42 for spitting in public places and two for consumption of liquor or tobacco in public places in the city's 11 districts.
The challans issued were worth Rs 1,10,88,800.
The highest violation for mask was recorded in southeast district at 782, followed by east with 702 instances and central with 605 north with instances of violations.
At 279, the lowest violations were recorded in New Delhi district, it said.
On Monday, the authorities issued 4,560 challans worth Rs 90,90,600.
Earlier during the weekend curfew, authorities issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of COVID guidelines.
During the two-day curfew, it lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and issued 3,156 challans.
The Revenue Department has formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings and violations of social distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had earlier said.
