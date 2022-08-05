JUST IN
Over 50 cattle die at cow shelter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh CM orders probe

Over 50 cattle died under mysterious circumstances at a cow shelter in the Hasanpur area of Amroha on Thursday.

Press Trust of India  |  Amroha (UP) 

Representative image

Over 50 cattle died under mysterious circumstances at a cow shelter in the Hasanpur area of Amroha on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter and directed Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.

District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi told media persons that cows fell ill in the evening after eating fodder.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to spot to treat the cattle.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh later confirmed to PTI that over 50 cows at the shelter died.

According to the DM, the management at the cow shelter has procured fodder from a person one Tahir. "An FIR has been lodged against Tahir and efforts are being made to arrest him," said the DM.

"The village development officer, who is in charge of the cow shelter, has been suspended," he added.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the animal husbandry minister to reach the spot after taking cognisance of death of cows in Amroha," the CM's Office tweeted on its Twitter handle.

The office said the CM has ordered to send a team of veterinarians for the treatment of ailing cows.

"The CM has said that anyone found guilty for the incident will not be spared," read another tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 06:55 IST

