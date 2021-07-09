Over 50% of total Covid cases reported from Maharashtra, Kerala: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Cases of Lambda Covid-19 variant found in Canada: Chief health officer
Andamans see no new Covid case in 5 days despite steady inflow of tourists
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Industrialist Swraj Paul's company to build large steel pipe mill In Texas
Cyberattacks against remote access protocols rise amid Covid pandemic
-
Maharashtra and Kerala recorded more than half of the COVID-19 cases registered in India last week, the Centre said on Friday as it stressed that the pandemic is far from over and there is no room for complacency.
In a press conference, a senior official said, "The country is still dealing with the second wave and we need to introspect if we can afford misplaced belief that COVID-19 is over."
The government said visuals from tourist spots and the way people are mingling without following Covid protocols is "a serious cause of concern" and that such negligence will increase the risk of virus spread.
Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal referred to recent spikes in cases in some countries, including Russia and the UK, to caution people against lowering their guard.
He pitched for strictly following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask and maintaining of physical distancing.
He said more than half of the COVID-19 cases reported in India last week were from two states -- Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent) -- and stressed on following containment measures.
The official said 80 per cent of the new Covid cases in India are reported from 90 districts in 15 states and union territories, which indicates the need for focussed attention in these areas.
He also said 66 districts across 17 states and UTs reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 8.
The government said no case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 has been reported in India.
India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.
NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said COVID-19 in pregnant women can increase certain risks like pre-term delivery, that is why it is important for them to take vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU