Over 500 trap cameras to be used in animal census in Palamau Tiger Reserve

-
ALSO READ
U'khand Forest Dept conserves 73 rare, threatened, endangered plant species
Man arrested for hacking EC's portal for issuing voter cards: Police
Biden administration aims to restore species protections weakened by Trump
Tigress found dead in Panna reserve in MP; 4th death in 10 days
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
-
Over 500 trap cameras would be used in the census of animals including tigers in the Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said.
Altogether 509 trap cameras spread over 1,129 square km will be used in counting the animals including tigers, Director of PTR, Kumar Ashutosh told reporters on Wednesday.
He said the process of installing the cameras in identified spots will take place from October to December and 300 trekkers will be pressed into service for the job.
Apart from the photographs, the excreta of tigers will be collected and it would be sent to wildlife laboratory in Dehradun for testing, the PTR Director said.
Ashutosh said the counting of wildlife would be conducted under the supervision of four expert forest officials. Currently, the reserve has 72 leopards.
The results of the counting were expected to come in July next year, he said, adding that the counting would be conducted scientifically.
He said a proposal has been sent to the state government to develop Ketchki as a tourist destination.
Ketchki is an attractive place of Beta National Park, where several Bollywood stars including Sharmila Tagore and Bimal Roy have filmed their movies, he said.
The Betla National Park will be opened for visitors from October 1, Ashutosh added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU