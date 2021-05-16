Tigress found dead in Panna reserve in MP; 4th death in 10 days

-
ALSO READ
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve gets global award for doubling tiger population
Over 189,000 trees cut for Bundelkhand expressway, reveals RTI
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
-
A radio-collared tigress was
found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, a senior forest official said on Sunday.
This is the fourth tiger death reported from the state in 10 days.
The carcass of the tigress, identified as P-213 (32), was found on Saturday in Gahrighat range of the Panna Tiger Reserve, located over 350 km from Bhopal, the official said.
The tigress was spotted with swelling in its left leg on May 12, he said, adding the feline was then tranquilised and later released after being provided medical treatment.
On Saturday, forest officials reached the spot after getting information about the carcass. They did not find any illegal activity there, the official said.
The tigress seems to have died of natural causes, he said.
After the autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), he added.
Earlier, the decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in a buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh reserve in MP on Friday.
On May 8, a tiger was found dead in the state's Kanha Tiger Reserve.
Besides, a dead sub-adult tiger (aged between 18 and 24 months) was found floating in a canal of an inter-state water project in Balaghat's Waraseoni tehsil on May 7, officials said.
Madhya Pradesh is home to a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.
The state had regained the top position in the 2018 census with a population of 526 tigers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU