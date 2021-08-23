Over 57 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus third wave peak likely in October, warns NIDM report
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
-
More than 57.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to state and UTs so far, the Union Health ministry said on Monday.
Another 13,34,620 doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said.
Over 3.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.
The ministry said the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU