Cadila jumps nearly 8% after Covid-19 vaccine gets India emergency use nod

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila likely to seek EUA for its ZyCoV-D vaccine in 7-8 days
Zydus Cadila's Covid jab likely to get emergency use approval this week
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
Cadila Healthcare testing two-shot regimen for ZyCoV-D, data likely by May
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
-
Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 7.9% on Monday after India last week approved the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.
The vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Cadila aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has begun stockpiling the vaccine.
The company's Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday the supply of vaccine, which will be scaled up to 10 million doses per month from October, will start by mid-September, according to a media report https://bit.ly/3D68i14.
Patel added there will be more clarity on the price of the vaccine by this week, the report said.
The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states.
The nod comes at a time when there are looming concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections during the winter months, which could hit children.
Cadila's stock gained the most in four months on Monday and has so far risen 12.2% this year, as of last close, compared with a 6.16% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU