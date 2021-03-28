Over 59.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered till now: Govt

-
Over 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, out of which 13.83 lakh jabs have been given on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.
The ministry said of the total 5,94,92,824 doses, 81,26,776 healthcare workers were given the first dose and 51,62,679 HCWs were given the second dose.
The ministry, in a statement, said 88,27,124 frontline workers received the first dose and 35,83,060 FLWs were given the second dose.
Besides, 2,73,18,810 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 64,74,375 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities also got vaccinated.
A total of 13,83,051 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 71st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.
"Out of which 13,20,467 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 62,584 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the ministry said.
