Over 770 million Covid-19 vaccines doses administered so far: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
England vs Italy: What to expect from Euro 2020 final? Check key stats here
US to reach 160 mn fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week: Biden
US Covid-19 cases hit 6-month high, mulls jabs for foreign travelers
125 days after peak, second Covid wave numbers still worse than first
-
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 77 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.
Over 57 lakh (57,11,488) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.
According to a 7 pm provisional report by the ministry, 58,21,13,634 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 18,96,22,772 beneficiaries for the second dose.
The vaccination exercise is carried out to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, which continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU