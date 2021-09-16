One more Covid-19 death, 28 new cases in Delhi; positivity rate 0.04%

-
ALSO READ
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30%: Health department
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
Delhi logs 13K new Covid cases, 273 deaths; positivity rate at 21.67%
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
-
Delhi recorded one more COVID-19 death and 28 fresh cases on Thursday with a positivity rate 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the second Covid-related fatality reported this month, the earlier death being on September 7, according to official figures.
The death toll due to the coronavirus in Delhi rose to 25,084, according to the latest health bulletin.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus.
On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
On Thursday, 28 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the bulletin.
On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.
A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU