Over 8,000 administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi today: CoWin data

-
ALSO READ
Capgemini announces Covid-19 vaccination drive for its 125,000 employees
13 Opposition leaders request govt to launch free mass vaccination drive
Gautam Gambhir to start free Covid-19 vaccination camps in Delhi
As 160,000 vaccine doses arrive in Mumbai, drive to resume on Sat, says BMC
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe launched for iPhones, iPads: Price, specs
-
A total of 8,326 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Sunday, according to data on CoWin portal.
The number was low as all government vaccination centres remain closed on Sundays.
According to the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin, which reports figures from the previous day, a total of 1,68,283 people were administered the vaccine on Saturday.
On Saturday, 1,02,822 beneficiaries received the first dose and 65,461 the second dose.
A total of 84,365 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first shots on Saturday, while 47,256 in the same group were given the second shot.
After Sunday's vaccination, the city has administered 1,41,04,279 vaccine doses, of which 1,00,43,321 were first doses and 40,60,958 were second doses.
The national capital has a stock of 7,02,870 Covishield and 1,61,459 Covaxin jabs. The vaccine stock is expected to last another six days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU