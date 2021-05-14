Oxygen black marketing: HC declines interim protection from arrest to Kalra

-
ALSO READ
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk files anticipatory bail plea in Delhi court
Lookout notice against Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator case
Religare scam: Anticipatory bail plea of former director dismissed
Khan market oxygen concentrator seizure case transferred to Crime Branch
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar's complaint
-
The Delhi High Court Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief.
A sessions court had on Thursday dismissed Kalra's anticipatory bail plea, saying the allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required to "unearth the entire conspiracy".
"I am persuaded by the reasons given by the trial court which is a valid ground for me not to grant any interim protection now," Justice Subramonium Prasad said while listing the matter for hearing on May 18.
The observation came after Kalra's lawyers -- senior advocates Abhishek M Singhvi and Vikas Pahwa -- urged the court to grant some interim protection if the matter was going to be adjourned till May 18 on the request of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU