Gujarat halts vaccination for 45-plus for 3 days with revision in schedule

Inoculation of people in the
age group 45 and above in Gujarat was halted for three days from Friday following a revision in the COVID-19 vaccination schedule after the Centre's decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield, the state government said.
However, during these three days, vaccination will continue for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years who have already registered themselves and received SMSes, said a state government release.
The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6 to 8 weeks now to 12 to 16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel.
As the vaccination schedule is to be revised following the Centre's decision, those in the 45 and above age group will not be inoculated on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, said the release.
The vaccination for this group will resume on May 17, it added.
As per the latest figures, around 1.47 crore people have been vaccinated so far in the state.
While 1.09 crore people have been given the first dose, 37.89 lakh have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Gujarat till date.
Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is the mainstay of Indias vaccination drive.
Bharat Biotech made Covaxin, the other vaccine being administered during the drive, is being given to a relatively small population.
