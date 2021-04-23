Oxygen crisis: 25 Covid-19 patients die at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

-
Twenty-five "sickest" COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital.
A source said "low pressure oxygen" could be the likely cause for the deaths.
"The oxygen stock will last another two hours. Ventilators and BiPAP machines are not working effectively," a senior official at the hospital said.
"Lives of another 60 'sickest' patients at risk. Major crisis likely," he said.
According to the official, hospital authorities are resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and the emergency department.
