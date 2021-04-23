RIL to roll out Covid vaccination drive for employees, families from May 1

Limited on Friday announced that the company will be rolling out a COVID-19 vaccination programme for its employees and their family members above the age of 18 years from May 1. The vaccination programme is called 'R-Surakshaa'.

In a letter to employees, the Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Chairperson Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani said that the COVID-19 vaccine is a key weapon again the and the company has continued to bear the vaccination cost for all the eligible members.

"In addition, as per the new guidelines of the Government of India, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out its own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across all locations for our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1," the letter added.

"We have seamlessly transitioned to 'Work from home' for more than 13 months without disruption to our businesses," he said.

The Reliance Foundation continues to be on the ground addressing the humanitarian challenges, distributing more than 5.5 crore meals and 67 lakhs masks among the needy sections in the society, it added.

Employees were also urged to provide support to the peers, colleagues, and teams.

"Encourage peer-to-peer support. Use the MyVoice platform to encourage sharing experiences, thoughts, and feeling in the safe virtual environment," he said.

The letter stated that those not affected by COVID-19 themselves or within the immediate family should support those who may need to take time off.

"Our priority remains the safety and health of our people. Ensure that you are cascading all the health and safety information to your team. Refer to the R-World portal for all important and updated resources," he added.

